Robin Williams (Photo Credit: Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/MCT/Sipa USA)

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – As of Thursday, it became official. San Francisco’s Recreation and Parks Commission voted to officially rename Sharon Meadow in Golden Gate Park in honor of the late Robin Williams.

The meadow is located near the Koret Children’s Playground, carousel, tennis and lawn bowling courts in upper Golden Gate Park. The popular location also includes the hangout area known as Hippie Hill and served as the spot for the Easter Eggstravaganza, the annual 4/20 gatherings and importantly, Comedy Day.

Discussions of the name change to ‘Robin Williams Meadow’ surfaced days before the city’s annual Comedy Day event in September. “Because the event’s mission embodies Mr. Williams’ true nature as a comedian and kind spirit as a human being,” in a statement San Francisco Rec and Park’s General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. “It is so fitting to name this meadow after Mr. Williams where thousands of people freely gather to perform, laugh and enjoy each other’s company every year,”

In 2016, the Waldo Tunnel in Marin was renamed the Robin Williams Tunnel. The rainbow-striped entrance was a target to many of William’ jokes to which the tunnel is now honored with his name.

