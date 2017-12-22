Picture of The Killers performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 9, 2017. (Photo: Rob Loud)

The Killers have been releasing original Christmas songs pretty annually over the last decade. Those ones are meant to be festive & seasonal, but is their most popular song (‘Mr. Brightside’) actually similar to a classic Christmas carol? The internet seems to think so. This tweet from Youtuber NeonFiona started this mess by mashing up ‘Mr. Brightside’ & ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’.

now he’s making a list and he’s checking it twice and he’s gonna find out if you’re naughty or nice. now they’re going to bed and my stomach is sick and it’s all in my head — festive fiona 🎄 (@neonfiona) December 7, 2017

Per the band, there isn’t any LEGIT connection between the two, but we can still have fun with it.