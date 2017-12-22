Picture of The Killers performing at LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 9, 2017. (Photo: Rob Loud)
The Killers have been releasing original Christmas songs pretty annually over the last decade. Those ones are meant to be festive & seasonal, but is their most popular song (‘Mr. Brightside’) actually similar to a classic Christmas carol? The internet seems to think so. This tweet from Youtuber NeonFiona started this mess by mashing up ‘Mr. Brightside’ & ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’.
Per the band, there isn’t any LEGIT connection between the two, but we can still have fun with it.