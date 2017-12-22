Photo: Courtesy Republic

By Scott T. Sterling

Black Veil Brides have unveiled an early Christmas present for fans in the form a new track, “The Last One.”

“The Last One” is the latest song ahead of the band’s forthcoming full-length, VALE, which is set to be released on Jan. 12.

“The central narrative once again finds ‘The Wild Ones’ characters facing the challenge of moving on from the pain and anguish of their past and looking to a new chapter in their lives,” singer Andy Biersack explained in a press statement about the album.

“This concept is one that is near to my heart and I believe will resonate with those that find themselves cast on the fringe of society. From our inception Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Check out the latest from BVB below.