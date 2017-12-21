per dnalounge.com

It’s nearly one year to the day since long time SF venue DNA Lounge posted that they were in serious danger of shutting down. The venue later started a crowdfunding campaign to help keep the space open. They also recently received good news in that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors & Small Business Commission has granted DNA Lounge ‘legacy business’ status thanks to the impact it has had on the community over the last 32 years.

After a turbulent run, DNA Lounge has been awarded Legacy Business Status, a win for this long-standing SoMA venue. https://t.co/OS5arTxrV7 pic.twitter.com/ovpVMkgfe7 — SF Station (@sfstation) December 21, 2017

Though they have received that designation, DNA could still use a hand in keeping a vibrant nightlife in the heart of SoMa. Donate to their Patreon to help keep ’em going.

This status does offer legacy businesses grant opportunities, which the venue’s owner is currently investigating. In other good news they’ve also made some in-house sound system upgrades that will have the place sounding better for shows in 2018.