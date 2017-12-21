(Courtesy of Emporium SF)

Emporium SF, A four-story, 12,000 sq. ft. arcade/bar/event space, just opened in San Francisco this past month. If you’re yet to make it out to their spot at 616 Divisadero St. a good time to try it out will be for their free New Year’s Eve party.

Hosted by San Francisco’s only retro synthwave collective, Turbo Drive & Neon Black, the party begins at 6 PM and will go all night.

There will be four DJs spinning retro-inspired dance music & you’re encouraged to wear 80s & 90s-inspired retro outfits.

To RSVP & grab free tokens for arcade games, head here.