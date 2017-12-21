Emporium SF, A four-story, 12,000 sq. ft. arcade/bar/event space, just opened in San Francisco this past month. If you’re yet to make it out to their spot at 616 Divisadero St. a good time to try it out will be for their free New Year’s Eve party.
Hosted by San Francisco’s only retro synthwave collective, Turbo Drive & Neon Black, the party begins at 6 PM and will go all night.
Last weekend was crazy (in a good way) and we are back at it again starting today at 1pm! Come on by to play some games, grab a drink and see the restoration of the beautiful 100 year old Harding Theater on Divisadero St. Please note our December hours are a little wonky due to some private events, but are all listed here: emporiumsf.com/dec2017-hours/
There will be four DJs spinning retro-inspired dance music & you’re encouraged to wear 80s & 90s-inspired retro outfits.
To RSVP & grab free tokens for arcade games, head here.