A popular southern California-based ice cream spot has been expanding pretty rapidly and now Cauldron Ice Cream is plotting five locations in the south bay.

Known for their bubble waffle cones called “puffles,” they create frozen-to-order ice cream similarly to the way Bay Area-based Smitten does using liquid nitrogen.

They craft the ice cream in the shape of flowers, which gives it even more of an Instagram-appeal.

They’ll open their first Bay Area location in San Jose, with other shops in Gilroy, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and Morgan Hill to follow.

For more, head to their Facebook page.

