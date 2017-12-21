Filed Under:BART
Typically, someone wearing no pants on BART is cause for alarm (though rather common…), but on Sunday January 7, 2018 it’ll be normal. That’s the date of the 17th annual No Pants BART ride.

It’ll be taking place on BART between 1:30 – 5 PM that day & in many other cities around the world, so consider this your warning.

It’s also not exclusive to BART, as you will find plenty of pants-less people on MUNI as well (what else is new?)

The idea is that people board trains at separate stops in the middle of winter, without pants & participants behave as if they do not know each other & everything is normal.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

